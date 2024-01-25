Multiple freeway closures expected this weekend around San Diego

As weekend construction crews resume work, there will be multiple freeway closures this weekend near Hillcrest and in the East County.
SR-163 closures this weekend
This Saturday beginning at 5 a.m., there will be limited access to Hillcrest as construction crews resume work on the new pedestrian bridge that crosses State Route 163/6th Avenue. The closure will end at 5 p.m. Sunday.
These are the following closures that will begin Saturday morning:
- Eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector to southbound SR-163
- Eastbound I-8 on-ramp from Hotel Circle South
- Southbound SR-163 off-ramp to 6th Avenue/University Avenue
- Northbound SR-163 on-ramp from 6th Avenue/University Avenue
Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp, to the Friars Road West off-ramp, then turn right to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.
Southbound SR-163/6th Avenue motorists should exit at the Washington Street East off-ramp to 4th Avenue and turn right for Scripps Mercy Hospital or left for Hillcrest.
Northbound SR-163 motorists can continue east on University Avenue, turn left at Normal Street, left on Lincoln Avenue, and left on Washington Street to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.
Interstate 8 closures until mid-February
The weeknight closures continue at Eastbound Interstate 8 at Tavern Road for culvert repairs and pavement work. The weeknight closures are expected to continue until mid-February.
From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, all motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off-ramp and then reenter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp.
State Route 52 lanes near Convoy Street closed for weekend work
Two lanes of eastbound State Route 52 at Convoy Street will be closed Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. to repair dips in the highway and restore the roadway level, according to Caltrans.
Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday until 3 to 5 p.m., crews will close the two left lanes, the right lane and the eastbound SR-52/Convoy Street off-ramp will remain open. From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday the right lane and SR-52/ Convoy Street off-ramp will close and the left lanes will reopen.