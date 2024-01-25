freeway

Multiple freeway closures expected this weekend around San Diego

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and City News Service

A road closure sign in Mission Valley.
NBC 7

As weekend construction crews resume work, there will be multiple freeway closures this weekend near Hillcrest and in the East County.

SR-163 closures this weekend

This Saturday beginning at 5 a.m., there will be limited access to Hillcrest as construction crews resume work on the new pedestrian bridge that crosses State Route 163/6th Avenue. The closure will end at 5 p.m. Sunday.

These are the following closures that will begin Saturday morning:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

  • Eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector to southbound SR-163
  • Eastbound I-8 on-ramp from Hotel Circle South
  • Southbound SR-163 off-ramp to 6th Avenue/University Avenue
  • Northbound SR-163 on-ramp from 6th Avenue/University Avenue

Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp, to the Friars Road West off-ramp, then turn right to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163/6th Avenue motorists should exit at the Washington Street East off-ramp to 4th Avenue and turn right for Scripps Mercy Hospital or left for Hillcrest.

Local

San Diego

LIST: Here's what to do if you were impacted by flooding from the January storm

CHP

Driver killed when truck crashes into back of truck's trailer on I-5

Northbound SR-163 motorists can continue east on University Avenue, turn left at Normal Street, left on Lincoln Avenue, and left on Washington Street to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Interstate 8 closures until mid-February

The weeknight closures continue at Eastbound Interstate 8 at Tavern Road for culvert repairs and pavement work. The weeknight closures are expected to continue until mid-February.

From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, all motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off-ramp and then reenter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp. 

State Route 52 lanes near Convoy Street closed for weekend work

Two lanes of eastbound State Route 52 at Convoy Street will be closed Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. to repair dips in the highway and restore the roadway level, according to Caltrans.

Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday until 3 to 5 p.m., crews will close the two left lanes, the right lane and the eastbound SR-52/Convoy Street off-ramp will remain open. From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday the right lane and SR-52/ Convoy Street off-ramp will close and the left lanes will reopen.

This article tagged under:

freeway
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us