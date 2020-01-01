Multiple Fire Agencies Responded to Apartment Fire in National City

Multiple fire agencies responded to an apartment fire near Paradise Valley Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire chief who was in the area was the first to report it around 3:27 p.m. on 2424 E 8th St. at Chateau Gardens apartments.

“We arrived on-scene to find a heavy fire blowing from the building,” Sergio Mora battalion chief for National City Fire said.

The fire was quickly put out. It started and was contained in the electrical room of one of the apartment buildings. As a result, 16 units were left without power.

The fire only affected the exterior of the building causing no damages to any units.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping out the displaced families as they get the utilities back on.

National City Fire, Chula Vista Fire Department, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and San Diego Gas and Electric responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.



Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.