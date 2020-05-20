Caltrans

Multiple Connector Ramps to Close Thursday Morning

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Getty Images

Caltrans crews have scheduled four freeway connector closures on Thursday for various maintenance work.

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

Westbound State Route 52 to Southbound Interstate 5. Motorists will be detoured to northbound I-5 to the Gilman Drive off-ramp, turn left on Gilman Drive to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Eastbound Interstate 8 to Southbound State Route 163. Motorists will be detoured to northbound SR-163 to the westbound Friars Road off-ramp, turn right on Friars Road to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound Interstate 8 to Northbound State Route 67. Motorists will be detoured to the West Main Street off-ramp, turn left on West Main Street to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp, to northbound SR-67. 

Northbound State 67 to Westbound Interstate 8. Motorist will be detoured to northbound SR-67 to the Broadway/Graves Avenue off-ramp, turn right on Graves Avenue, to Broadway/Fletcher Parkway, right on to Fletcher Parkway to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit the Caltrans website.

