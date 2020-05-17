Multiple Cars Involved in Crash on I-805 Near City Heights

Multiple vehicles and people on foot were involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 805 near City Heights on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said a car overturned for unknown reasons on the transition ramp from I-805 to southbound I-15 around 6:15 p.m, prompting nearby drivers to stop and check on the overturned car.

As three drivers ran across the highway to the overturned vehicle, another vehicle lost control and hit two of them, CHP Sgt. Ray Scheidnes said at the scene.

They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the overturned vehicle was not injured.

The transition ramp was shut down for about an hour and a half.

No other information was available.