OCEANSIDE

Multiple brush fires in Oceanside prompt nearby businesses to evacuate

By Danielle Smith

Multiple fires broke out in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon, prompting nearby businesses to evacuate, officials said.

Crews are working to extinguish the fires near the 800 block of College Boulevard, according to Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department.

Businesses in the area of Frazee Road, College Avenue and Mission Avenue have been evacuated and are closed for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

