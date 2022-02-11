Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down All Lanes of I-5 North Near Carmel Valley

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash that began sometime around 4:45 a.m. Friday on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch. The incident happened on I-5 north near Carmel Valley Road, just before State Route 56.

All lanes of northbound I-5 have been shut down as a result of the crash. Debris from the incident is spread across the freeway, snarling traffic.

Details on what caused the crash were not available. Injuries were not immediately reported.

For a look at your local traffic, click here.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for the latest information.