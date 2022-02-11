traffic

Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down All Lanes of I-5 North Near Carmel Valley

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash that began sometime around 4:45 a.m. Friday on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch. The incident happened on I-5 north near Carmel Valley Road, just before State Route 56.

All lanes of northbound I-5 have been shut down as a result of the crash. Debris from the incident is spread across the freeway, snarling traffic.

Details on what caused the crash were not available. Injuries were not immediately reported.

For a look at your local traffic, click here.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for the latest information.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

trafficSan Diego CountyInvestigationcrashCarmel Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us