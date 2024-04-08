Multi-vehicle crash on I-805 near University City slows traffic

At least four vehicles crashed on southbound Interstate 805 near Nobel Drive in between University City and La Jolla on Monday afternoon, sending at least three people to hospitals and slowing down traffic during a usually high-traffic hour.

Of those vehicles involved in the crash were a tow truck, two SUVs and a semi-trailer truck, California Highway Patrol said. One vehicle was overturned and the semi-truck was jackknifed, CHP said.

The crash left only the HOV lane and the #1 lane open, blocking all other lanes.

Traffic has been slowed to 8 to 9 miles per hour by Genesee and Nobel Drive exits, CHP said.

SB I-805 north of Governor Dr, right four lanes blocked due to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/8hWOXZa0Ow — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 9, 2024

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as more information arrives.