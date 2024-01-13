Multi-vehicle crash kills 1 person on I-5 in Carlsbad

One person was killed Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 4:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway, north of McClellan-Palomar Airport, where at least one vehicle rolled over, the California Highway Patrol reported.

All lanes of southbound I-5 at Palomar Airport Road were blocked for hours due to the crash, according to Caltrans San Diego.

By 9 a.m., all lanes were opened.

It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.