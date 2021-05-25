Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi-Truck on SR-163 Shuts Down Off-Ramp to Friars Road

At least two people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles, including a semi-truck, on an exit ramp from southbound state Route 163 in Mission Valley, officials said.

The crash happened at about noon on the off-ramp from SR-163 to Friars Road.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived to the scene and transported two people to area hospitals. The severity of their injuries were not known.

The agency's Hazardous Materials team also responded to the crash due to a spill from the semi-truck. About 50 gallons of fuel leaked onto the roadway.

The offramp to Friars Road was expected to be shut down until about 2:30 p.m. as crews cleaned up the mess.

This is a developing story.