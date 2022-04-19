traffic

Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Morning Commute in Chula Vista

CHP dispatch said at least two people were hospitalized

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

traffic cone generic
Getty Images

An early morning car crash in Chula Vista is causing traffic on northbound Interstate 5, with drivers warned by GPS programs to seek alternative routes.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday on I-5 north, just before State Route 54, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch. As of 6:42 a.m., all lanes of the freeway were reopened but traffic continued to be backed up.

GPS programs advise commuters to take northbound Interstate 805 instead.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were hospitalized, according to CHP dispatch. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details on what caused the crash were unclear. The investigation and response are ongoing.

For a look at your Total Traffic, click here.

This article tagged under:

trafficSan Diego CountyChula VistaSouth Baycrash
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us