Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Morning Commute in Chula Vista

An early morning car crash in Chula Vista is causing traffic on northbound Interstate 5, with drivers warned by GPS programs to seek alternative routes.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday on I-5 north, just before State Route 54, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch. As of 6:42 a.m., all lanes of the freeway were reopened but traffic continued to be backed up.

GPS programs advise commuters to take northbound Interstate 805 instead.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were hospitalized, according to CHP dispatch. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Details on what caused the crash were unclear. The investigation and response are ongoing.

