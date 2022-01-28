Pursuit

Multi-Freeway Pursuit Ends in Manhunt Near Mission Trails for Burglary Suspects

SDPD said one person is in custody but three others remain on the run in Mission Trails

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego Police search for three suspects accused of burglarizing a Clairemont store and instigating a pursuit on Friday, Jan. 28. 2022.

A manhunt is underway near Mission Trails after a group that allegedly burglarized a Clairemont business led authorities on a multi-freeway pursuit early Friday.

The San Diego Police Department said it is searching for three people on the run in the regional park. Their manhunt began after officers were notified at 4:17 a.m. of a burglary at a Clairemont-area business.


Officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle in the parking lot outside the store but it took off and instigated a high-speed pursuit, SDPD said. The chase went through several San Diego neighborhoods as it traveled on Interstate 8, State Route 67 and State Route 52.

At some point, four people jumped out of the pursuit vehicle and ran, police said. One person has so far been taken into custody while the three others remain outstanding.

Drones and K-9 units are being used in the manhunt while SDPD, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the El Cajon Police Department search for the vehicle’s other occupants.

