Multi-Car Crash Shuts Down 3 Lanes on I-805 Near Mission Valley

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC 7

Traffic is slowed on northbound Interstate 805 Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash near Mission Valley.

The crash was reported sometime around 5 a.m. when three vehicles were involved in a crash on the freeway near Murray Ridge Road. While authorities work to clear the debris from the scene, three northbound lanes of I-805 have shut down until further notice.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. It is not clear if any injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

