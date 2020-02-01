Wrong-Way Multi-Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead, SB I-5 Lanes Closed in Chula Vista

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Chula Vista are closed following a fatal wrong-way multi-car crash.

California Highway Patrol got a call at around 5 a.m. saying a wrong-way driver was going northbound on southbound lanes of the I-5. CHP then received another call saying there was a car collision near L street, CHP officer Salvador Castro said.

Two people are confirmed dead, but it is unknown which car occupants had died, CHP said. At least seven cars were involved in the crash.

All lanes of SB I-5 are closed at L street and traffic is being diverted off J Street. It is estimated to be closed for the next two hours, Castro said.

UPDATE: SB I-5 at L St, all lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 1, 2020

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

