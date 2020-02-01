Chula Vista

Wrong-Way Multi-Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead, SB I-5 Lanes Closed in Chula Vista

All lanes of SB I-5 are closed at L street. It is estimated to be closed for the next two hours

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Chula Vista are closed following a fatal wrong-way multi-car crash.

California Highway Patrol got a call at around 5 a.m. saying a wrong-way driver was going northbound on southbound lanes of the I-5. CHP then received another call saying there was a car collision near L street, CHP officer Salvador Castro said.

Two people are confirmed dead, but it is unknown which car occupants had died, CHP said. At least seven cars were involved in the crash.

All lanes of SB I-5 are closed at L street and traffic is being diverted off J Street. It is estimated to be closed for the next two hours, Castro said.  

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Local

San Diego Police Department 11 mins ago

In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Chula Vista 22 mins ago

2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vistacar crashmulti-car crashSouthbay
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us