Mulch-mageddon vexes San Diego firefighters for much of the night

The blaze burned for more than six hours before crews began mop-up operations

By City News Service

San Diego firefighters were called out to battle a large, smoky fire at a plant nursery on New Year's Day.

A report came into San Diego Fire Rescue Department at 1:23 a.m. Monday of a vegetation fire at Terra Bella Nursery at 302 Hollister St., east of Interstate 5 and north of Palm Avenue, with firefighting units arriving at
1:25 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire that began in mulch had spread to a nearby pile of pallets, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

As of 7:45 a.m., SDFD reported the nursery fire had weakened, adding crews were remaining at the scene to completely extinguish the blaze and mop up afterward.

No firefighter or civilian injuries or deaths were reported.

The origin and cause of the blaze were being investigated.

A total of seven engines, one truck, one helicopter, two battalion chiefs and 43 personnel responded to the nursery fire, according to SDFD.

