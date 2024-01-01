Mulch-mageddon vexes San Diego firefighters for much of the night

San Diego firefighters were called out to battle a large, smoky fire at a plant nursery on New Year's Day.

A report came into San Diego Fire Rescue Department at 1:23 a.m. Monday of a vegetation fire at Terra Bella Nursery at 302 Hollister St., east of Interstate 5 and north of Palm Avenue, with firefighting units arriving at

1:25 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire that began in mulch had spread to a nearby pile of pallets, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

As of 7:45 a.m., SDFD reported the nursery fire had weakened, adding crews were remaining at the scene to completely extinguish the blaze and mop up afterward.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No firefighter or civilian injuries or deaths were reported.

The origin and cause of the blaze were being investigated.

A total of seven engines, one truck, one helicopter, two battalion chiefs and 43 personnel responded to the nursery fire, according to SDFD.