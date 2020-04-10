Mudslide Crashes Into Encinitas Nursing Home

At least two dozen patients had to be moved from an Encinitas nursing home after a mudslide crashed into a side wall Friday evening.

A structural engineer was called to investigate whether the mudslide compromised the integrity of the Encinitas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center just off Santa Fe Drive, which houses about 100 patients.

The mudslide collided into a wing of the facility that was occupied by about 23 people. None of the patients were injured and all were safely moved into another wing of the building, an official said.

Outside the home, firefighters were pumping inches of rainwater from an outdoor area and placing sandbags around entrances to ensure that debris and water did not enter the facility.

Crews with several departments were called to assist, including Encinitas, Carlsbad and Del Mar fire department and San Diego Gas & Electric.

The mudslide occurred amid a days' worth of heavy rain that was causing flooding across San Diego County.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story.