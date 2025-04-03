MTS

MTS installing digital signs along trolley's Orange Line

Seventy-eight digital signs will be installed at 19 trolley stations, spanning from Arnele Avenue to the Courthouse location.

By City News Service

A new look at the digital signs along the Orange Line for the MTS trolley service.
The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced Wednesday it is installing digital boards along the trolley's Orange Line to provide passengers with real-time messages about service.

Described as "state-of-the-art," the Variable-Message Signs "keep passengers informed about the next arriving trolleys, service disruptions, special events and more," according to MTS officials.

"As part of MTS' ongoing commitment to enhance the rider experience, we're ensuring riders have timely, accurate and easily accessible travel information using the latest technology," Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego City Council member for District 3, said in a statement.

"This important upgrade reinforces our dedication to providing high- quality public transit service for our community."

According to MTS, the Orange Line VMS Replacement Project "will provide greater display flexibility, enabling real-time Trolley arrival updates, delivery of critical passenger notifications, special event information, public service announcements, and more."

"These improvements will significantly improve the agency's ability to communicate in real-time with riders," MTS officials added.

MTS officials said installations are scheduled to be complete by the end of spring, with no impact on trolley operations.

The transit agency invested $2.3 million on VMS modernization, partly funded by a 2022 Transit and Intercity Rail Program Award from the California State Transportation Agency, officials said.

According to MTS, the Green, UC San Diego Blue and Copper lines will also undergo VMS upgrades, following completion of the Orange Line project.

MTS has teamed up with Psomas, Global Display Solutions and Balfour Beatty Infrastructure for design, procurement and installation of the signs, officials said.

VMS includes the latest optical bonding technology, which allows monitors to withstand the elements, with an improved image quality when exposed to sunlight, according to MTS.

