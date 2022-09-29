MTS Passenger Tests Positive for Tuberculosis, May Have Exposed Others

Another passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

Officials are working to notify individuals who were possibly exposed using the following routes between Feb. 16, 2022, and Aug. 16, 2022:

Trolley Blue Line from San Ysidro to 12th and Imperial station Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Trolley Orange Line from 12th and Imperial to Lemon Grove Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 7 a.m.

Trolley Orange Line from Lemon Grove to 12th and Imperial Monday through Friday roughly between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Trolley Blue Line from 12th and Imperial to San Ysidro Monday through Friday roughly between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Potentially affected passengers are advised to consult with their medical provider or contact public health to arrange testing, the county recommended.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

In 2019, the county reported 264 cases of TB, 192 cases in 2020 and 201 cases in 2021. Through the end of August, 97 cases have been reported to date in 2022.

Individuals who would like more information on this potential exposure are asked to call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.