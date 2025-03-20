Just tap and ride: MTS, NCTD riders can now use Apple Pay for fares

Taking the trolley or bus just got a whole lot easier.

The Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District have officially launched a tap-to-pay system, allowing riders to pay fares easily using Apple Pay.

This new system allows for passengers to board MTS buses, trolleys, and NCTD’s COASTER and SPRINTER trains by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a PRONTO validator. A one-way adult fare will be deducted and will be valid for unlimited transfers for two hours.

🚆🚍 Using contactless payments to pay for your bus or Trolley ride just got easier! Now you can just tap and go with Apple Pay for riding transit in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/mrenzh4rGR — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) March 19, 2025

When you purchase your MTS and NCTD fares with a debit or credit card on Apple Pay, you can take full advantage of the privacy and security features built into your iPhone or Apple Watch. Your payment card is stored on the device, which means Apple does not see when you use it — helping keep your data private and secure.

This upgrade comes from the 2023 decision from the MTS Board of Directors to implement one-tap credit card use, as opposed to using a pre-loaded PRONTO card, app, or paying at a kiosk at a transit station.

The option to pay for transit fare directly with a physical or smart device will benefit the occasional users and tourists for a simple and easy payment process for easy access to transportation systems.