MTS Launches Survey to Gather Feedback on Transit Ridership During Pandemic

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit Systems (MTS) is asking for the community’s opinion on public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic in a newly released survey.

MTS said it is collecting feedback from the community and transit riders about how their pre-pandemic transit trips were and what their current and future public transportation plans are. They are also seeking insight on what safety measures and amenities are most important to passengers.

During the pandemic, MTS increased its sanitization efforts by upping its cleaning protocols, installing plexiglass barriers to protect bus drivers and mandating facial coverings.

“Transit ridership continues to slowly grow, so this is a great time for MTS to learn more about residents’ feelings about transit,” MTS Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Cooney, said in a statement. “We want people to provide input on things like what cleaning procedures are important, their plans to take transit in the future, and what changes they would like to see.”

The 10-minute online survey is available in English and Spanish and will open through Oct. 31, the service announced.

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a raffle to win one of three $50 gift cards. To take the survey, click here.