real estate

MTS Board Approves South Bay Development Project, 390 Affordable Apartments

288 units will be for low-income households and 102 for moderate-income households

By City News Service

An artist's rendering of what Palm City Village will look like upon completion.
MTS

The Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors Thursday approved the Palm Avenue Trolley Station project -- a mixed-use, mixed-income transit-oriented development project in the Otay Mesa-Nestor community.

This affordable housing project will be located at the Palm Avenue Trolley Station and is planned to include 390 affordable apartments -- 288 for low-income households and 102 for moderate-income households, ground-floor retail, a child care facility and outdoor recreation space.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An artist's rendering of what Palm City Village will look like upon completion from another angle.
MTS
An artist's rendering of what Palm City Village will look like upon completion from another angle.

"I am very pleased this project is moving forward as it provides desperately needed affordable and middle-income housing," said Vivian Moreno, MTS board member and San Diego City Councilwoman. "As this is the first MTS joint development project on a transit station parking lot along the Blue Line, we have an opportunity to help our riders to walk, bike or use transit to get to the station once the project is completed."

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 333 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths

San Diego 47 mins ago

Parolee Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail for Kissing Buttocks of Unsuspecting Sunbathers

At Moreno's urging, MTS will conduct market research to determine the best way to convince riders to take transit to the station and based on this research, prepare a first-and-last-mile pilot program to enhance bus and shuttle service serving the station that can be implemented when Phase II of the project is completed and the existing surplus parking is eliminated.

Moreno also requested that MTS and the development team explore offering all residents a free transit pass for at least the initial year, to ensure that the residents of Palm City Village use transit rather than drive.

"We have to develop better transit options to access the station and then actively sell them to our customers," she said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

real estateSan Diego CountyhousingOtay MesaMTS
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us