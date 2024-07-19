MTS board approves Copper Line trolley between Santee and El Cajon

East County residents could have access to more reliable Trolley service this fall, with the Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors Thursday unanimously approving plans for the Copper Line.

This line will serve four stations between El Cajon Transit Center and Santee Trolley Station, running every 15 minutes every day for most of the day, replacing the existing Green and Orange Line Trolley service north of El Cajon Transit Center, according to MTS.

"Reliability of service and on-time performance are two key components of a dependable transit system, and the Copper Line is a great example of this," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego City Councilman. "As San Diego's premier transit agency, MTS is always identifying solutions to make our system stronger for the next generation of riders.

"Many of the positive changes that are happening now will benefit future riders, help reduce air pollution, decrease traffic congestion, and stimulate economic activity near public transit."

Service on the Copper Line is expected to begin as early as this fall.

"Continuing to improve MTS's reliability in East County is essential for riders who depend on timely service to get to work, school, health appointments and more," said Steve Goble, MTS board vice chair and El Cajon Councilman. "The Copper Line is a great example of an efficient and effective solution that will bring long-term benefits to East County communities and beyond. In addition to the improved reliability, it is important to boost rider experience across the entire system by enhancing security and passenger safety."

El Cajon Transit Center will become the new terminus of the Orange and Green lines and MTS will add safety measures to the station, including more support staff, security personnel and signage to help ensure safe crossing of tracks for passengers transferring to and from the Copper Line.

"The Copper Line will provide better Trolley service reliability for Santee residents, and it will save MTS approximately $1 million in operational costs," said Ronn Hall, MTS board member and Santee Councilman. "In a time when the agency will need to address a significant budget deficit in the coming years, the Copper Line is a solution that balances cost savings with effectively realigning operational resources."

According to MTS, part of the reason for the separation is to help with delays that may occur on the rest of the system -- which will no longer impact service between El Cajon and Santee as dedicated trolleys will run between them.

Turning trains around at El Cajon Transit Center rather than Santee is intended to alleviate a bottleneck from a single-track segment between Gillespie Field and Santee stations.

Green Line Trolley service will be extended later at night, and all Sunday service will continue to El Cajon Transit Center, instead of alternating trains stopping short at the SDSU Transit Center, the transit agency said in a statement.

Here are the stations that will be serviced by the Copper Line:

El Cajon Transit Center

Arnele Trolley Station

Gillespie Field

Santee Trolley Station

Operating hours: Approximately 5:00 a.m. to midnight

Service frequency: Every 15 minutes most of the day

Operated by a one-car Trolley

Estimated start date: as early as September 2024

MTS estimates around 8% of passenger trips on the Orange and Green Lines are expected to make a transfer to or from the Copper Line, leaving about 92% of passenger trips unaffected by the service change.