Movie Theaters Among Businesses Preparing To Reopen In The Red Tier

San Diego County is inching closer to the state's less restrictive, Red Tier. County leaders are expected to make the official announcement Tuesday after receiving a routine assessment from the state.

Many businesses have been preparing to resume indoor operations for the first time in months.

“We’re waiting for the word. We’re gearing up, so if they (San Diego County leaders) give us the go ahead, it’s a go,” said Chris Herbert, General Manager at Angelika Film Center and Café in Carmel Mountain.

Restaurants, gyms, museums and movie theaters are some of the businesses that would be allowed to reopen indoor operations under limited capacity by Wednesday.

“We can do the max, 25 percent,” said Herbert, who plans on reopening the theater Friday.

“We put new filters in the AC, so it filters more air for a nice, clean, safe environment. With our distancing, it works out, when you buy tickets it automatically blocks seats around, so it takes care of it for you,” explained Herbert. Physical distance markers and hand sanitizers were seen all over the empty theater Sunday.

Herbert told NBC 7 that tickets aren’t available until county leaders announce San Diego County is officially in the Red Tier. Locals were seen stopping by and asking Herbert how soon they can get back inside the theater.

“It’s one of our favorite date nights and we’re really happy that it is opening,” said Anthony Garcia, of Rancho Bernardo.

Until the Angelika reopens, Herbert said they are offering to-go meals and popcorn.

“Every Sunday I come and get some popcorn and have movie night at home,” said Susan Whinnery, a regular at the Angelika. “I’m really looking forward to it (reopening) and I’m probably going to be here next weekend.”

“There’s something special about going out to the movies, so we’re excited,” said Holly Garcia, of Rancho Bernardo.

And Herbert said his employees are excited and prepared to get back to work.