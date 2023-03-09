Mountain View, Stockton Request $3 Million from City of San Diego for Youth Centers

Residents from Mountain View and Stockton Memorial are asking the City of San Diego to invest money in their communities, specifically in youth centers.

“I grew up in the Mountain View area,” Lanell Brown said.

Brown was among the dozens gathered Thursday outside the administration building downtown, pleading to Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council members to invest in his community.

“Over there it’s rough, it’s been rough,” Brown said.

He’s no stranger to the violence that has happened in his neighborhood.

“I’m here today, there’s a lot going on in my neighborhood throughout the years, my brother was murdered at Oceanview, it needs to be changed in this neighborhood,” he said.

His brother, Robert Brown, was killed five years ago.

“You know, they were murdered in front of Mike’s liquor store, unprovoked, people just up, jump out, then shoot,” Brown said.

Brown is determined to end violence and make his community a safe place for everyone, particularly youth. That is why his non-profit and several others joined together to ask Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego for $3 million.

They said that money would be used to help establish centers for youth to help them find housing, training, and mental health services.

NBC 7 reached out to the mayor’s office about additional funding for resources in Mountain View and Stockton Memorial but has not heard back.