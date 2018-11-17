A man died after he was shot near Willie Henderson Sports Complex in Mountain View. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was shot and later died at a Mountain View park early Saturday morning.

At 3:19 a.m., San Diego Police Department officers heard gun shots while patrolling the area on Imperial Avenue.

Police then spotted a man in the driveway of the Willie Henderson Sports Complex ten minutes later, SDPD said.

He was shot at least once, said SDPD Homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Paramedics arrived on scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m., according to Dobbs.

Officers have not identified the man at this time; however, they described him as in his 20s or 30s.

Witnesses said they saw two men in a white Volkswagen near the scene, but it is unclear if they were involved.

“We have no indication that it’s gang related at this time,” Dobbs said.

SDPD is still investigating.

No other information was available.

