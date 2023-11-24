Lithium batteries found burned ‘but not cause' of Mountain View fire that displaced 7 people

A fire broke out at a Mountain View residence, displacing seven people and two pets early Friday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire near Olivewood Terrace and Ocean View Boulevard involving victims around 2:04 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found no people were inside the building and quickly put out the fire, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Kyle Kutzke.

An electric scooter lays scorched after a fire broke out at a Mountain View residence on Nov. 24, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

Five adults, two children and two pets were displaced as a result of the fire and were connected to the American Red Cross of San Diego for help.

Lithium-ion batteries were discovered inside the fire area, prompting SDFD to call in the San Diego County Hazardous Materials Division, though the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Chief Kutzke said.

"There were the lithium-ion batteries that burned in the fire but they were not the cause," SDFD said in a news release.

Most of the damage was done to contents inside the home rather than the actual structure itself, Chief Kutzke said. SDFD estimated $200,000 damage was done to the home and $ 20,000-worth of personal items were damaged.

No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.