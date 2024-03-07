OCEANSIDE

Mountain lion spotted on camera prowling streets of downtown Oceanside: Police

Avoid the mountain lion and report the sighting to the Oceanside police immediately by calling 760-435-4911

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A mountain lion could be seen on surveillance footage walking through the Oceanside City Hall parking garage sometime between March 4 and 6, according to Oceanside Police Department. (Oceanside Police Department)
Oceanside Police Department

Oceanside police have confirmed the recent sightings of a mountain lion prowling the streets of Oceanside this week.

The mountain lion was spotted in several areas of the city — including looking through the windows of an Oceanside movie theater — sometime between Monday and Wednesday night, according to OPD Officer Tom Bussey. Sightings were reported at:

  • 200 and 300 block of North Coast Highway near the Oceanside City Hall
  • 1100 block of South Coast Hwy
  • State Route 76 at Rancho Del Oro near Ivey Ranch Park
Surveillance footage captured the mountain lion walking through a courtyard near Oceanside City Hall and by the parking garage near that same city hall, according to Officer Bussey.

If you see mountain lions, do NOT approach or disturb them, the Oceanside Police Department and California Department of Fish & Wildlife says. Avoid the mountain lion and report the sighting to the OPD immediately by calling 760-435-4911.

If you call the department, be prepared to give the location and time of the sighting.

OPD has already contacted the California Department of Fish & Wildlife regarding the recent sightings. The department is monitoring the situation in collaboration with OPD.

If the mountain lion becomes aggressive, hostile or is seen near a school or park, please call 9-1-1 immediately, the department says.

