Mountain lion cub hit by car makes speedy recovery at Ramona Wildlife Center

A young male mountain lion showed true resilience thanks to the help of local animal rehab specialists after being hit by a car in January.

The injured mountain lion cub was found on the side of the road in Orange County on Jan. 15 and originally brought to the Serrano Animal & Bird Hospital in Lake Forest for triage care. He was later transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Romana Wildlife Center for specialized rehabilitation.



During an anesthetized exam, Project Wildlife’s veterinary team conducted X-rays which revealed a skull fracture, along with severe head and eye trauma. He also exhibited lameness in his left hind leg, according to the humane society.

To support the cub's recovery, the team provided intensive treatment, including pain management, nutritional support and around-the-clock monitoring, SDHS said. As the cub’s condition improved, he transitioned to an outdoor enclosure, where he could safely regain his strength while minimizing human interaction.

After 80 days of care, SDHS said the mountain lion is ready to return to the wild. He's shown signs of natural survival behaviors, including hunting for food. After gaining more wait, SDHS will determine when to return him to his natural habitat.

“We work closely with CDFW to determine the best timing for his return to the wild,” said Autumn Nelson, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. "Our job here is to set him up for success— to ensure he can fend for himself and stay away from human conflict."