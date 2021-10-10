School Closure

Mountain Empire Unified School District Announces One-Day Closure Due to Expected High Winds on Monday

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the SDCOE said

By Aleah Jarin

The Mountain Empire Unified School District said on Sunday it will not hold classes Monday due to expected high winds.

The San Diego County Office of Education said in a tweet, "Because of high winds that are expected to make travel via high-profile vehicles such as school buses inadvisable, the Mountain Empire Unified School District has announced it will not hold classes on Monday, Oct. 11."

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the SDCOE said.

Damaging Wind Gusts Expected in SD County on Monday

According to MEUSD School District, the District is in a mountainous terrain, which varies in elevation from 2,500 to 6,000 feet above sea level. Additionally, the rural setting and the sparsely populated area requires extensive bussing of students.

SDCOE said additional updates will be shared as they become available. You can follow @SanDiegoCOE on Twitter for real-time updates.

