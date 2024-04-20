‘Coiled up in ready position': Mountain biker encounters rattlesnake in San Diego

A bike ride at the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve in San Diego earlier this month took a frightening turn when a mountain biker collided with a rattlesnake.

Manuel Altamirano was biking on the preserve around 6:30 p.m. on April 10 when he saw the snake.

"It all happened so fast," Altamirano said in an Instagram post, adding that this is not his first encounter with venomous snakes. "Usually they are stretched out and if you can't avoid them, you can hop over them."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This time, though, Altamirano says the snake was "coiled up in ready position," making it challenging for the biker to avoid or jump over the reptile. Despite making efforts to stop, he says he rolled his front tire over the snake and crashed.

"I was already bailing off the rear at this point," Altamirano said.

The snake stayed in its position, coiled next to the bike lying on the ground. That's when Altamirano, along with his friends, started recording. The snake faced the bike before unraveling and slithering into the nearby brush.

"Thankfully he turned out to be very chill about it all and it doesn't look like he got hurt," Altamirano said.

Altamirano shared the shocking video on his Instagram, @shutternspokes, garnering more than 4,200 likes.

Rattlesnakes are most active during the spring and summer. While encounters are rare, most happen at dawn, dusk and night since the snakes want to avoid overheating, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

For more information about rattlesnake encounters in Southern California, click here.