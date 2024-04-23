Mount Miguel High student pleads not guilty to attempted rape, other sex acts on girl

An 18-year-old Mount Miguel High School student suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Spring Valley campus pleaded not guilty Monday to kidnapping and sex-related offenses.

Reyvon Tafare English was charged with kidnapping, two counts of forcible oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, attempted forcible rape, and assault with intent to commit rape stemming from the April 11 attack. He faces up to 84 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

The sheriff's department said the girl was at the campus for an after-school program when English allegedly attacked her inside a restroom at around 4 p.m.

"She notified school staff, who contacted the sheriff's department immediately," SDSO Lt. Lon Nguyen said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

English turned himself in last week at the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station.

He remains in custody without bail and is next expected in court on April 29.