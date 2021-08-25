Motownphilly's Back Again: Boyz II Men Set to Perform at Pala Casino This Fall

Motownphilly's back again. For One Sweet Day. In San Diego.

That's all to say that Boyz II Men -- the group known for their long list of hits that are hard to resist singing along to -- is returning to San Diego, with an outdoor concert planned at Pala Casino this fall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pala Casino Resort Spa announced Wednesday that tickets are now officially on sale for a Boyz II Men concert on Oct. 8 at the casino’s Starlight Theater.

The outdoor show -- the group's little West Coast swing, if you will -- is for fans 21+ and tickets will set you back between $35 and $75, depending on the pricing level you choose. Fans can buy their tickets at the Pala Box Office (with no service charge), online or by calling (877)-946-7252. Tickets are also available here.

The doors open at 7 p.m. that night, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The concert is the penultimate offering in the casino’s 2021 Summer Outdoor Concert Series – among the first pandemic-era live music options in San Diego County since California’s reopening in mid-June.

The casino said COVID-19 safety guidelines remain in place for its concerts, including masking for concertgoers who are not vaccinated. If you forget your mask, they are available for all guests at all entrances, Pala Casino said.

Other coronavirus-related protocols include the sanitation of seats before each concert and hand sanitizer stations located throughout the venue.

The casino also announced an Oct. 9 show featuring “American Idol” alum and rocker Daughtry – which closes out the Starlight Theater’s summer concert series.

Boyz II Men – currently a trio featuring Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman (sans Michael McCary since 2003) – have performed a few times in San Diego in recent years (not too hard, not too soft, obviously).

In June 2017, the Total Package Tour – Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul and New Kids on the Block – stopped into Viejas Arena for a night. In March 2018, the guys performed at Pechanga Resort & Casino on the same bill as Steven Tyler. Since 2013, the group has also had a residency in Las Vegas at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.