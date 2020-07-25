Old Highway 395

Motorist Killed in Crash in Deer Springs

A motorist was pronounced dead at the scene

By City News Service

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Getty Images

A motorist died Saturday in a traffic accident near Old Highway 395 and Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area, authorities said.

The crash happened at 4:36 p.m. when a vehicle went over the side of the road at the Old Highway 395 off-ramp near the northbound 15, named the Avocado Highway along that stretch of roadway, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire.

The California Highway Patrol and North County Fire were called to the
scene along with Cal Fire, Shoots said.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no further
information.

This article tagged under:

Old Highway 395Deer Springs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us