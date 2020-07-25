Motorist Killed in Crash in Deer Springs

A motorist died Saturday in a traffic accident near Old Highway 395 and Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area, authorities said.

The crash happened at 4:36 p.m. when a vehicle went over the side of the road at the Old Highway 395 off-ramp near the northbound 15, named the Avocado Highway along that stretch of roadway, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire.

The California Highway Patrol and North County Fire were called to the

scene along with Cal Fire, Shoots said.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no further

information.