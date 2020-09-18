CHP

Motorist, 84, Dies in Crash on Rural Road Near Lake Morena

By City News Service

Investigators sought to determine what caused a solo car crash that killed an 84-year-old motorist on a rural road east of Lake Morena.

The Boulevard man was headed south on a curving stretch of Buckman Springs Road in the Campo area when his 2000 Toyota Camry veered off the east side of the roadway near Oak Drive about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hit a tree and overturned, ejecting the driver through the front passenger-side window, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The motorist, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Garrow said.

CHPdeadly crashrollover crashLake Morena
