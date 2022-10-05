Motorcylcist Killed Slamming into Bus in Chula Vista

A 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with Metropolitan Transit System bus, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Orange avenues, according to a Chula Vista Police Department news release.

Motorists who witnessed the collision told police they saw a motorcycle speeding prior to entering the intersection, against a red light, and then struck the side of the MTS transit bus, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Despite paramedics' efforts to revive him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Molina said.

No bus passengers were injured. A test showed the bus driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Molina said, adding that DUI test results for the motorcyclist are pending. The motorcyclist's name is being withheld pending notification to family members, Molina said.

Police are investigating the collision; anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information may contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip via P3tips here.