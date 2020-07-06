Motorcyclist Sought for Hit-And-Run in Ocean Beach

Police in Ocean Beach are searching for the motorcyclist who struck a 26-year-old woman and took off Sunday night.

San Diego police said the 51-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the 2100 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in a Harley Davidson at the time of the crash.

During a red light at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Voltaire Street, the motorcyclist moved to the left and began to pass stopped vehicles. The driver either rode on the double yellow line or the left of it as a pedestrian walked on the east side of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard mid-block.

Authorities said the pedestrian walked or ran between the stopped traffic and into the path of the motorcycle. That’s when the woman was struck by the vehicle, police said. She suffered a dislocated hip in the crash.

Police said the fault of the crash has not yet been determined since authorities are waiting for additional witnesses to be contacted.

The investigation is ongoing.