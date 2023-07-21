Chula Vista

Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista

By City News Service

SkyRanger 7

 A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a freeway wreck near Sweetwater Reservoir.

The rider lost control about 1:30 p.m. while trying to pass another vehicle on an elevated stretch of southbound state Route 125, east of Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist crashed off the bridge and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim's identity was not immediately available.

No other information was available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us