Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a freeway wreck near Sweetwater Reservoir.

The rider lost control about 1:30 p.m. while trying to pass another vehicle on an elevated stretch of southbound state Route 125, east of Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist crashed off the bridge and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim's identity was not immediately available.

No other information was available.