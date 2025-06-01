Motorcyclist killed after head-on crash in Poway: SDSO

A 22-year-old man died early Saturday after his motorcycle collided head-on with a Ford Truck hauling a boat in Poway, according a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at approximately 11:45 a.m., along State Route 67 and Ellie Lane.

Poway Fire and paramedics arrived on scene where life-saving measures were administered, but the victim succumbed to his injuries, according to the statement. The identities of the people involved have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

It is not known yet if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Poway Station traffic investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the case. Witnesses who saw or may have captured the incident are asked to call (858) 513-2814 or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.