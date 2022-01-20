Pursuit

Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash During Pursuit in Corridor

The name of the deceased was not immediately released

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A motorcyclist died during a pursuit early Thursday while trying to evade law enforcement near San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood.

The chase began sometime around 1:30 a.m. when the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) tried to pull over a motorcyclist for speeding, according to SDPD officer David O’Brien. Rather than yield for officers, the motorcyclist took off and a pursuit ensued.


During the chase, the motorcyclist hit a guard rail along University Avenue near Wabash Avenue and died at the scene as a result. Their name was not immediately released.

An investigation into the death impacted University Avenue from Wabash to Swift Avenues. The investigation is ongoing.  

