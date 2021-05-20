CHP

Motorcyclist Crashes Into Stopped Car, Dies on I-15 Ramp to I-8

A San Diego freeway transition ramp was closed during Thursday's commute after a motorcycle rider slammed into the back of a vehicle and died, according to California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle rider crashed into a sedan parked on the right-hand shoulder of the transition ramp between northbound Interstate 15 to westbound Interstate 8 just after 4 p.m., CHP officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Medical crews arrived and immediately started CPR on the rider at the scene. Unfortunately, the rider did not survive and was pronounced dead, Bettencourt said. .

The rider's identity has not been disclosed.

The transition ramp was closed during the evening commute as CHP officers investigated the crash.

No other information was available.

