Motorcyclist Crashes Into Stopped Car, Dies on I-15 Ramp to I-8

A San Diego freeway transition ramp was closed during Thursday's commute after a motorcycle rider slammed into the back of a vehicle and died, according to California Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle rider crashed into a sedan parked on the right-hand shoulder of the transition ramp between northbound Interstate 15 to westbound Interstate 8 just after 4 p.m., CHP officer Jim Bettencourt said.
Medical crews arrived and immediately started CPR on the rider at the scene. Unfortunately, the rider did not survive and was pronounced dead, Bettencourt said. .
The rider's identity has not been disclosed.
The transition ramp was closed during the evening commute as CHP officers investigated the crash.
No other information was available.