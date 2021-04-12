Mission Bay

Motorcyclist, 22, Dies After Crash With Guard Rail Near Mission Bay

The victim was on West Mission Bay Drive when he took the ramp to Ingraham Street at a high speed and collided with a guard rail

By City News Service

police-light-SDPD-generic
NBC 7 San Diego

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a guard rail near Mission Bay, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 7:55 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from West Mission Bay Drive to Ingraham Street, near Quivira Basin, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was riding a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on West Mission Bay Drive when he took the ramp to Ingraham Street at a high speed and collided with a guard rail, ejecting him from the motorcycle, Buttle said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: More Schools Reopen; County Hits 25% Fully Vaccinated

Mexico 19 mins ago

Central American Nations Deploy Troops to Reduce Migration

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

This article tagged under:

Mission Baymotorcycle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us