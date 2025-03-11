CHP

CHP impounds 30 motorcycles after freeway takeover stunt in San Diego County

"The riders started performing stunts and driving recklessly, slowing traffic for approximately 24 miles," California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

By City News Service

The California Highway Patrol impounded 30 motorcycles involved in a takeover on San Diego freeways on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
More than two dozen motorcyclists got their motorcycles confiscated after essentially taking over of stretches of two freeways between Lincoln Park and Solana Beach, performing risky riding tricks and blocking morning traffic for a half-hour, authorities reported Monday.

The illegal and dangerous traffic spectacle began about 8 a.m. Saturday, when the group entered northbound Interstate 805 at Imperial Avenue in southeastern San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"The riders started performing stunts and driving recklessly, slowing traffic for approximately 24 miles," CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

At about 8:30 a.m., the bikers exited Interstate 5 at Via De La Valle in Solana Beach, where CHP personnel moved in and directed them into a nearby parking lot. There, officers detained and issued misdemeanor citations to a total of 30 riders and impounded their motorcycles.

"The CHP remains committed to protecting the community and ensuring California's roads are safe," CHP Capt. Brad Palmer said. "Reckless driving and street racing endanger everyone, and CHP will continue to take enforcement action against anyone who jeopardizes motorist safety."

