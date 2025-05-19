Motorcycle rider severely injured in Kearny Mesa crash

A 68-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday after colliding with an automobile in San Diego.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a 26-year-old woman driving a white Ford Mustang collided into the man on a black Honda motorcycle near the 4100 block of Kearny Mesa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman was preparing to turn into a Target parking lot when the side-impact collision happened.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung and lacerated liver, requiring immediate surgery.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.