Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash on Sunset Boulevard in Ocean Beach

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A motorcycle rider died after crashing at 2600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. in Ocean Beach Sunday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The rider, a 60-year-old man, was riding a 2021 black Harley Davidson soft tail slim motorcycle going south at 4:04 p.m. when he hit the curb multiple times, flew off his motorcycle, then hit a palm tree and light pole, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The man was declared deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. DUI may be a factor, police Officer Buttle said.

The collision closed southbound lanes at 2600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. between Nimitz Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard for several hours following the crash, SDPD tweeted.

Both SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash. Traffic Division officers responded to the event and are investigating the collision.

