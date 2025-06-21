Motorcycle rider dies after crash with Chula Vista police car responding to a call

A motorcycle rider died after a crash with a Chula Vista Police Department officer Friday night, the agency said Saturday.

The CVPD officer was responding to a radio call just after 6 p.m. Friday and was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Windingwalk Street in Eastlake.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The motorcycle rider, a Chula Vista man in his late 20s, had severe injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he died.

According to Sgt. Anthony Molina, public information officer for Chula Vista police, "the officer went to make a left turn south on Windingwalk. The motorcycle rider was going eastbound on Olympic Parkway when he collided with the side of the police car."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The officer, who was not seriously hurt, was heading to a disturbance call at nearby Windingwalk Park.

M.G. Perez M.G. Perez

That's where Juan Carlos Prieto and his wife were surprised to find more than a hundred people partying with alcohol and loud heavy metal music.

“There was a huge concert going on in the park of underage people," Prieto told NBC 7. "We called the police and told them there’s people drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. When they responded, the cop saw how many people there were and he called in for assistance.”

Seconds later, with the sounds of sirens nearby, Prieto said the responding officer rushed off to the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Windingwalk Street.

Chula Vista police have asked the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to lead the continued investigation because someone died in the accident and an officer was involved. That process has been used before in order to bring more transparency.

Prieto said, “a lot of motorcycles come through (that intersection) because they go to Jamul, and they like the curves right there.”

CHP investigators will determine who was at fault and whether the disturbance call was a part of the sequence of events that happened.

“It’s an accident that happened. It's not us in the park who did it. It's someone driving unsafely," Prieto said.