A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Julian Saturday afternoon.

The crash left the motorcyclist trapped under the car, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The incident happened near State Route 79 and Sunrise Highway at around 1:50 p.m., officials said.

Westbound traffic was blocked at the crash site. Traffic Control is in place.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

No other information was available.

