Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Chula Vista Crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he struck a van in Chula Vista Friday afternoon, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Emerson Street.

The motorcyclist sustained traumatic injuries to his head and lower extremities, CVPD said. He was transported to UC San Diego Health.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision, police said.

CVPD does not believe the driver of the van was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

CVPD Traffic Division will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CVPD at (619) 691-5151.