Motherless Bear Cubs Now in San Diego Humane Society's Care

A pair of bear cubs that were determined to not have a mother are now in the care of the San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center, where they will learn the necessary skills to survive on their own upon adulthood.

The orphaned cubs, who are roughly about 6 months old, were first spotted in mid-August by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CPFW) in the Three Rivers area near the Sequoia National Park. After observing them for some time, the CDFW team determined the cubs didn’t have a mother and were fending for themselves.

“These two cubs are definitely too young to survive on their own without their mother,” Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at SDHS’ Ramona Campus, said in a statement.

Over time, the cubs had been seen getting too close to humans and even getting fed by some people in nearby neighborhoods. Such dependency is dangerous for bears and people alike since it hinders animals’ skills to survive on their own and can become a threat to the public since they may get aggressive and destructive in search of human food.

After determining the bears were too young to be on their own, the CDFW captured the cubs and took them to the Ramona Wildlife Center.

“We are thankful that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to capture them when these two orphans began approaching people,” Barton’s statement said. “It typically doesn’t end well for humans or animals when people begin feeding wildlife, regardless of age.”

The wildlife center’s team created a safe enclosure for the cubs that mimics that of their natural environment so they can practice their skills. Under SDHS’ care, the bears will receive proper nutrition to eventually be released back into the wild, the Humane Society said.