Mother Killed in Escondido Car Crash Honored in Candlelit Vigil

Friends and family of a woman killed during a car crash in Escondido this week gathered Tuesday at the site of the devastating incident to honor her life in a candlelit vigil.

Veronica Espino’s loved ones tearfully held one another as they reflected on good times with her and shared touching memories. Candles illuminated her framed photographs at the site of the vigil as fresh flowers bordered the area.

Her family members and friends gathered around the site, candles in hand, as they remembered Espino for being a great mother who brought a spark to everyone’s life.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what my mother was like,” her daughter, Ruby Fierros Espino, told NBC 7. “She’s leaving behind a lot and we still can’t get over what happened. It’s still not real to us whatsoever.”

As her kin continues to mourn their loss and process their grief, they ask the public to come forward if they have any information on the crash.

“We’re still waiting for the investigation to be finished, as far as what happened,” Ruby said. “From what we have read, they don’t know exactly who had the right of way and that’s what we’re looking for.”

The 42-year-old mother died behind the wheel Sunday night when she and another vehicle collided at an intersection in a crash that also killed the other driver. That other driver, whose name has not been released, was only identified as a 20-year-old man.

Escondido police said the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine exactly what happened. It is unclear who had the right of way during the car crash.

Anyone with information on the tragedy is encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.