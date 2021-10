A mother who was walking with her child near a park in Escondido was hit by a car and killed Tuesday, according to police.

The woman was struck by at least one car near Washington and Rose streets just after 12:30 p.m., the Escondido Police Department said. Washington Park is on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mother was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her child suffered non-life-threatening injuries

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m12!1m3!1d5618.799799473156!2d-117.06260227516171!3d33.13645877438903!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1634084260460!5m2!1sen!2sus

Check back for updates to this developing story.