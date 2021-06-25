Police ID Man and His Barrio Logan Mother He's Accused of Killing

A mother found dead in a Barrio Logan apartment Thursday and the son, who police named a suspect, have been identified, San Diego Police said.

The woman has been identified as 64-year-old Francisca Agundez. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Marco Agundez, police said.

Marco Agundez remains in police custody at a local hospital for treatment of injuries he received during the fight with his brother.

At around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, a man reported to police that he was unable to contact his mother, so he went to her apartment on the 2800 block of Boston Avenue, police said.

There, he reportedly found his brother, Marco Agundez, inside, and then found his mother unresponsive.

A fight between the siblings followed and the brother who called the police was able to leave the apartment, SDPD said.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the mother was dead inside the apartment and took Marco Agundez into custody.

The SDPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Little is known about the circumstances leading up to Francisca Agundez's death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.